To all customers of Eagle Disposal:

Are you tired of hoping your trash will be picked up this week?

Are you tired of seeing trash containers sitting in front of your house for days, sometimes even a week or more, before the haulers arrive to make a pickup?

We became so tired of Eagle Disposal saying the trash would be picked up “tomorrow” — which never happened — that we changed our provider. But I am still tired of seeing trash cans sitting out in our development for days and sometimes a week because Eagle Disposal doesn't seem to be fulfilling its end of the contract.

Please find another provider or stop paying your bill. Maybe that will get their attention.

Dennis Piasecky

Salisbury Township