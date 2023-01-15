All these robocalls, scam calls and telemarketers are becoming very annoying. Don’t these people have lives? Or is it their life’s work to make other people miserable?

Isn’t there enough turmoil in the world without other people adding to it?

Do these people get some kind of thrill out of making other people miserable?

I have just one thing to say to these people: What goes around comes around. The Almighty finds everyone in due season. I know these jokers probably don’t believe in God, but let me tell them: He believes in you.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster