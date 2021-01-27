This seems to be the COVID-19 vaccination schedule:

First in line: The rich, famous and powerful (politicians, for example) and their families.

Second in line: Health care workers.

Third in line: Anybody else who is able to get an appointment with a health care provider, which is harder than it sounds.

As for the supply: Who knows?

This has been one huge mess from the start, thanks to former President Donald Trump and all the other incredibly incompetent nobodies in charge.

Cheryl Fontaine

Lancaster

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags