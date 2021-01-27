This seems to be the COVID-19 vaccination schedule:

First in line: The rich, famous and powerful (politicians, for example) and their families.

Second in line: Health care workers.

Third in line: Anybody else who is able to get an appointment with a health care provider, which is harder than it sounds.

As for the supply: Who knows?

This has been one huge mess from the start, thanks to former President Donald Trump and all the other incredibly incompetent nobodies in charge.

Cheryl Fontaine

Lancaster