This seems to be the COVID-19 vaccination schedule:
First in line: The rich, famous and powerful (politicians, for example) and their families.
Second in line: Health care workers.
Third in line: Anybody else who is able to get an appointment with a health care provider, which is harder than it sounds.
As for the supply: Who knows?
This has been one huge mess from the start, thanks to former President Donald Trump and all the other incredibly incompetent nobodies in charge.
Cheryl Fontaine
Lancaster