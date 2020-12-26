Still waiting for a package for a gift to someone? Don’t hold your breath, as our great postal system has seemingly failed, and you can guess the excuses you’ll get: so many packages that they can’t handle it.

Maybe it is because they cut back on staff and don’t want the public to know.

Do you get a reduced rate when your package is late? Heck no — you have to apologize to those the packages are for. It’s a sign of the times with President Donald Trump at the helm. I am glad he is going.

Steve Vogel

Oxford