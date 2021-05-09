Here is how your state government is serving you. I recently tried to get a Real ID from a Pennsylvania driver license center.

I had my original birth certificate, original Social Security card, my DD Form 214 (from my time in the U.S. Navy), a new Pennsylvania driver’s license with my military ID on it and my vehicle registration.

I was denied a Real ID because my original birth certificate was “too old to identify me.” It was very legible. It was the same birth certificate I used to enlist into the U.S. Navy, obtain my Pennsylvania driver’s license, identify myself as a former military person and any other time I was asked for it, including for my military ID on my driver’s license.

I have voted in every election since I became eligible to vote and — after all this — the state where I was born and lived my whole life cannot identify me as an American citizen!

My wife, born in Pittsburgh, was also denied a Real ID because she doesn’t have the marriage certificate from her first marriage, 50 years ago. This was not on the list I read of required items that must be brought with you to the license center.

With all the immigrants residing in this country illegally who seemingly do not need any verification of identification, Pennsylvania is treating its citizens like we don’t exist.

Bob Harman

West Hempfield Township