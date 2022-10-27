In less than two weeks, Americans will finalize their votes regarding our collective future, and I can’t help but worry about what that future will be. Will we be making our own decisions based on our own values? Or will we have been so bombarded with advertising funded by questionable interests on both sides that we are in effect sleepwalking toward a future most of us don’t want?

This year I have only one voting criteria: Does the candidate support our election process or not? If the candidate is taking money from election deniers and insists that our recent elections are suspect in spite of the absence of proof or any logical reason for their position, that candidate will not get my vote.

I am frustrated that, as an independent, I was denied a voice in the primary process that resulted in a situation in which I am forced to choose between two candidates that I find so very undesirable.

I’m also frustrated that Democratic power players poured money into support for the weakest Republican candidates possible — and now it looks like the worst of the worst could win.

So this year I will hold my nose and cast my ballot for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, while hoping that the Republicans get their act together and offer me a viable alternative in the next go-round. We are all caught in a war between future election stability and greater election chaos, and I simply cannot choose chaos.

Shirley Bayer

Manheim Township