I would like to talk about traffic and the lack of respect on the road. When did we lose respect for the other drivers?

How many of us know what a zipper merge is, in which every other car lets the other lane merge? I’m no saint on the road, but show a little compassion for people around you.

I’m on the road about 50,000 miles yearly and I’m still amazed at the stupidity of people behind the wheel.

Some of my personal “favorites": driving in the passing lane; one foot on the dashboard; having a smartphone above the wheel; driving 15 mph below the speed limit; and drivers darting across from the passing lane to the exit ramp, as if they forgot.

Then there’s blocking the box. No one is that excited to see anyone that they need to shut traffic down in that way.

If you are turning right at a red light or stop sign, that means you must come to a stop and look before you cut me off.

Be nice to drivers of tractor-trailers and flash your lights so they know you’re clear of them. They’ll pull over after passing if you give them a chance.

And stop running red lights and passing on double lines.

Wait your turn, let someone else go first and stop worrying about who’s stopped on the side of the road — you are causing a backup.

If you ride someone’s bumper, don’t get mad if you get brake-checked.

We’re all going places. Let’s get there smiling.

Robert Miller

Manheim Township