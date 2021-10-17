After reading the Oct. 13 LNP | LancasterOnline front-page article “Hospital workers file suit,” I cannot hold back my frustration any further.

Excuse me, but:

— I am very tired of restrictions imposed on me because of people who refuse to get inoculated.

— I am sick of people who use their religion or false scientific information to avoid getting inoculated. Will their religion or selfish reasoning protect me and others from them should they fall ill?

— I am certainly not up for paying higher insurance premiums for those unvaccinated people who end up in the hospital because of COVID-19. How about making those people pay for their hospitalization out of their own pockets?

— I am sure people who really need the hospital for treatment, only to be turned away because unvaccinated people are filling the spaces, do not want to experience this.

— I am appalled by the latest diatribes from unvaccinated people suing Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health based on their First Amendment rights because they prefer to work in a medical environment without being inoculated. What about my right — our rights — to having this pandemic come to an end, as can happen through mass inoculation? What about our rights in not wanting to be in contact with you, the unvaccinated? What about our rights to work, play, learn and pray in environments without fear of sickness due to COVID-19?

I am so over hearing about so many self-centered people. Whatever happened to “we the people” as a nation striving for overall well-being?

Randy Sweitzer

Penn Township