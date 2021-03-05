What happened to the Phase 1A category for vaccine eligibility in Pennsylvania? Nursing home residents and essential workers and those over 75, along with those having certain medical conditions, were to be first. Then the pool was expanded to include those over 65. Now teachers will seemingly take priority over those in the 1A group. Isn’t it about time the government makes a plan and sticks to it?

There are a lot of people in the 1A group who are finding it next to impossible to get scheduled for the vaccine — even as the pool of those eligible is further expanded.

Robert G. Wissler

Columbia