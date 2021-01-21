I am totally disgusted with the slow rollout of the vaccine. The body count rises while leaders dither and former President Donald Trump was completely checked out.

I wrote an article entitled “Give Me a Shot” on medium.com detailing my unsuccessful attempts to secure a temporary job as a semi-retired registered nurse, longing to be part of the greatest vaccination campaign ever so we can all get our lives back and once again gather around a crowded table.

Friends in France know exactly where they are in the vaccine queue, as they registered weeks ago to get the vaccine, unlike in Lancaster County, where no coherent plan appears to be in place and there is no such thing as online registration that I am aware of.

When I reach out to my local general practitioner’s office as to when I can get the vaccine, I get back a form letter full of excuses with no useful information.

Lois Olney

Lancaster