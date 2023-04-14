I would like to thank everyone who voted for Congressman Lloyd Smucker the last time around. I have been in contact with his local office and his Washington, D.C., office and he is refusing — I’ll repeat that he is refusing — to meet with the people of Brownstown and West Earl Township and other people throughout Lancaster County who have been charged for post office boxes for up to 50 years and help them get their money back. They should never have been charged from the get-go.

I have worked hard with the local TV station and LNP | LancasterOnline to bring this to their attention, and now people who have been paying for years are no longer being charged for their post office boxes when there’s no home mail delivery. The U.S. Postal Service is only offering up to two years in refunds, which is an insult.

I’d just like to thank Smucker for showing up to all of the photo opportunities — including the renaming of the Mount Joy post office — yet he doesn’t want to do anything to help the people of Lancaster County when they need his help. All I get are excuses from his local and Washington, D.C., offices.

Please, people, remember stuff like this when he comes up for reelection, and send him home permanently!

Phil Boyer

Brownstown