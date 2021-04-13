Congressman Lloyd Smucker:

I filled out the survey you recently included in your newsletter, even though I believe the slant of the survey was painfully obvious.

I stated repeatedly in the survey that I strongly endorsed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 efforts.

Recently, I received a letter from you thanking me for participating in the survey and stating: “Like you, I do not believe that the hyper-partisan stimulus bill signed into law by President Biden is in Americans’ best interest.”

This happens every time I attempt to communicate with your office. There is a complete refusal/denial to even acknowledge that I am in opposition to almost everything you have done while in office.

Your job is to actually listen to your constituents. You are doing the exact opposite. You are stating that I agree with you. I do not.

You have supported the Big Lie, and your seeming refusal to do anything concrete that might actually help someone causes me an almost visceral revulsion.

You say you are Christian. In my view, your actions belie that. Christ enjoins you to welcome the stranger in your land, feed the hungry, clothe people and love your enemies as yourself. In my view, you have done none off these things while in office. You have, in fact, voted against help to those most in need.

I long for the day when you and your soulless cronies are no longer in positions of power. I will do everything in my power to hurry that day.

Amy Mozingo

Lititz