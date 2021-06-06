Political exhaustion is what I feel.

The news, every day, is about how our state legislatures are seemingly spinning a web of confusion. I have trouble believing any of them.

Some lawmakers in Pennsylvania lament how they want to be fiscally conservative. Maybe I’d believe them if they would clean their own house. The 253 members of the state’s General Assembly are overpaid, in my view; they have the distinction of being one of the costliest legislatures in the country.

They seemingly have very little to show us — other than their own benefits — for the millions of our dollars they have spent.

Some promise to reduce the size of the Legislature, but when they get partially through the process, they change course and hope everyone forgets about it.

Some in the Legislature want to strip others’ powers while increasing their own. I believe it was disingenuous to put state constitutional amendments on the primary ballot. Shouldn’t the majority of voting Pennsylvanians have a say in our government? I’m sure the General Assembly was very aware that not as many people vote in the primaries.

Many members of state legislatures nationwide also have pushed the false narrative about election fraud. In my view, it’s not because they believe it, but because they want your vote. I believe their sole purpose is to get votes, stay in power and receive the benefits.

If the members of this state’s Legislature really were in the job for service, they would limit their numbers, reduce their jobs to part-time, have term limits and work on the hard issues to improve Pennsylvanians’ lives.

Janet Clarke

West Hempfield Township