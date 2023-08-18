The Red Rose Transit Authority bus service is a joke. It gets paid a lot of money from the state so that people with disabilities and older adults are able to ride the bus. But there is never any place to sit.

People with canes and walkers can’t sit in the seats that are supposed to be for them. You have people sitting there with scooters, bikes, backpacks and bags taking up all the seats. And they won’t move, so now we have to try to get to the back of the bus to sit down.

The bus drivers need to have the authority to make these people move so that people with disabilities and older adults who need assistance to walk can sit down.

And this is not a once-in-a-while thing — it’s all the time.

Ken Beck

Lancaster