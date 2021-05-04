After reading about U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker slithering out of his bipartisan committee, which attempted to bridge the gap and reach across party lines to find common ground (“Adieu to Problem Solvers,” April 15 LNP | LancasterOnline), one term comes to mind: snake in the grass.

The Republican Party left me after being a proud member for over 44 years. A move was necessary, because the swamp wasn’t draining — rather, it was beginning to overflow.

I believe Smucker is a disgrace to his district and is certainly the worst person to represent us in Washington, D.C.

Here’s a person who doesn’t appear often in town halls before his constituents, seemingly fearing there may be those voicing their concerns or trying to hold him accountable. Yet he has no trouble going to the southern border, when he could instead be appearing in his own district.

The question for the voters to ask is: What has Rep. Smucker done for you and his district?

What value does he bring?

It is time for someone to challenge and unseat him in the next election.

John Alleman

Elizabethtown