How much longer must we “be patient” with our mail delivery?

The excuses from the U.S. Postal Service have included being overwhelmed by mail-in voting, employee sickness from COVID-19 and then the year-end holiday package surge.

It took a month for my nephew in New Jersey to receive his Christmas gift, which was mailed the second week in December. I have not heard yet if he has received his birthday gift, which I mailed from Lancaster a month ago. I have received a late fee on a bill payment mailed three weeks before it was due.

I received a double bill from the electric company because it did not receive payment mailed two days after I received it. It was only going to Philadelphia from Lancaster.

It is simply aggravating to have to — time and again — straighten out these problems due to the post office. It is April, and obviously we are still at the mercy of the post office. And I really don’t know if anyone in the Postal Service hierarchy even cares or is working on this problem — and it is a problem.

I do not choose to pay my bills online. It seemingly doesn’t help to take my mail to the local post office. Our Lancaster mail goes to Harrisburg. Perhaps that is where the attention is sorely needed.

Helen Cusick

East Lampeter Township