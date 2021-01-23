As I listen to the debates in Congress, I suggest that our representatives stop with their 2-year-old mentalities. (“I hit her because she hit me first!”)

Our representatives in Congress should stop justifying their wrong actions by pointing out the wrong actions of the other side. Rather, they should be holding themselves to a higher standard.

Both sides should strive for excellence — not just justifying equal wrong acts. Grow up, Congress, and strive for higher ideals!

Fox News and former President Donald Trump seemingly have a specialty in this blame game.

P.S.: Forgive me if I have accused anyone wrongly, but if there is any truth in what I have written then change your actions!

Pray for America.

John H. Herr

Manheim