I am so frustrated with these campaign commercials. We are supposed to trust our government to work for us and protect our interests. How can we do that when, right out of the gate, they lie and/or tell half-truths?

I’m directing this to all parties. It isn’t just this year, either — it’s every election.

There are state and federal laws are in place to protect consumers from false or misleading advertising. These laws make deceptive claims illegal, so why are political advertisements immune to them? It is incredibly discouraging and makes me think about stopping voting altogether.

Gynith Shaeffer

New Providence