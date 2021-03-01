It seems that only certain people are getting vaccines. My wife is 64 and has numerous health issues and has put her name in numerous places — and has gotten nothing.

Other states seem to be able to get ordinary people in, but in Pennsylvania it’s seemingly only certain people.

It is a shame it has become political, but that is what it seems to be to me. I am 72 and a disabled Vietnam veteran. Veterans Affairs finally administered my vaccination shot, but only after I also put my name in numerous places and got nothing.

Pennsylvania seems to be behind the times with the vaccine, and that is on Gov. Tom Wolf.

Steve Vogel

Oxford

Editor’s note: Here are some options for those eligible for COVID-19 vaccines: (1) register online with Penn State Health at lanc.news/pennstateportal or by calling 844-774-8883; (2) to register with UPMC, call 844-876-2822 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week or go to bit.ly/UPMCRegister; (3) check Lancaster County’s website, vaccinatelancaster.org, which should soon allow people to register for a vaccine appointment.