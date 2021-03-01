It seems that only certain people are getting vaccines. My wife is 64 and has numerous health issues and has put her name in numerous places — and has gotten nothing.
Other states seem to be able to get ordinary people in, but in Pennsylvania it’s seemingly only certain people.
It is a shame it has become political, but that is what it seems to be to me. I am 72 and a disabled Vietnam veteran. Veterans Affairs finally administered my vaccination shot, but only after I also put my name in numerous places and got nothing.
Pennsylvania seems to be behind the times with the vaccine, and that is on Gov. Tom Wolf.
Steve Vogel
Oxford