Why can you hardly find actual people running registers anymore? It isn’t fair to the customers to have to do something themselves that others are paid to do.

Besides, the employees are trained to run the registers, but we customers are just supposed to figure it out by ourselves.

Also, older citizens aren’t always well-educated on these new electronics. There are also some people from other countries living here for whom English isn’t their first language. What are they supposed to do?

I liked it a lot better when there were actual people on the registers. It was a lot friendlier and inviting. Now, I don’t even feel like shopping anymore.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster