Are there any real people staffing the checkout registers any more?

I hate using the self-checkout line. First of all, I believe it is taking away jobs from people who really need them. Second, it's me, the customer, who is doing the job of the cashier, and I'm not getting paid to do it. Last of all, I believe it is an easy way for people to steal items. Anyone can seemingly take an item and put it in the shopping bag without scanning it. And in my experience, there generally aren't any employees around who are watching you.

So maybe the self-checkout line will create new jobs, because the stores will have to hire people to watch customers in order to keep them honest.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster