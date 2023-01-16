To the person driving a silver SUV on Route 30 around 7:30 a.m. on a recent weekday morning: You put not only yourself, but all the vehicles around you, in disastrous danger by driving in the farthest left-hand lane and then suddenly stopping and turning into the middle lane, so that you could travel through the lanes over to the Harrisburg Pike exit.

I was behind you, but several other vehicles were in the lane next to you, and you had to wait for them to pass before you could cross three lanes to get to your exit.

No turn signal was used. There was no indication that you would stop in the middle of a passing lane.

Obviously, you didn’t pay attention to traffic-safety instructions for making a safe exit. I was taught to bypass the exit if I missed it, get off at the next exit and then return to the exit that I needed — for everyone’s safety.

Were you on your phone, texting or just not thinking? Please put your brain in gear before you start driving and pay attention to where you are, so that you can move safely to the lane you must be in to exit safely. Your maneuver on that morning could have caused a multiple-vehicle accident and numerous injuries. I shudder to think about it.

J.L. Shultz

West Lampeter Township