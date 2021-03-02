I am on U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s email list and was initially pleased recently when I received an “Opinion Questionnaire” from his office regarding the current stimulus bill under consideration.

I had the brief thought that Smucker was actually willing to consider the opinions of his constituents.

To my dismay, each question asked was accompanied by a series of slanted “facts” — effecting what I view as a blatant attempt to heavily bias the results of the survey.

I can only conclude that Rep. Smucker was seeking to obtain cover for his already-determined position and perhaps to look less like of a political hack when he came out against the bill.

Perhaps he or his staff should inform themselves on ways to design valid and legitimate surveys. I’m betting they won’t.

My deep disappointment in Rep. Smucker continues to mount. I yearn for a representative who shows moral and political courage. And leadership. Are those things too much for which to hope?

Linda Walter

New Providence