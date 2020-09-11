How many motorcycle accidents is it going to take for Pennsylvania to make it a law for the Amish to have a manure-catcher for their horses?

I personally came very close to crashing because of horse manure on the roads. I personally know three people who wrecked and got seriously hurt.

This is absolutely ridiculous. Something needs to be done. Also, I am an auto technician, and it’s great on a 90-degree day when a car comes in covered in horse manure!

This is horse manure — literally and figuratively. Something needs to be done before someone gets killed.

Ryan Gring

Holtwood