I’m sure I am not the only person experiencing this problem with mail service. I live in Manheim Township, and my mail is being picked up late — sometimes not at all.

I still mail my bills, and what I think is plenty of time to get to the destination is not at all enough time. Several times, I’ve had to make calls because I was charged late fees when mailed bills didn’t arrive before the due date.

Let’s be honest: This problem with the mail being picked up — sometimes at 8:30 at night — is not acceptable.

Donna Castarella

Manheim Township