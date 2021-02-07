Lancaster County commissioners: How about transparency regarding COVID-19 vaccinations?

You set up a website, but in my view it offers no meaningful information about obtaining a vaccine. You announce the intention to establish a mass vaccination site, but again offer no meaningful information about the logistics. Both of those actions beg the following questions:

1. Where?

2. Who goes first?

3. Relative to No. 2, how is that controlled? Appointments? Or are we to wait in a long, first-come, first-served line? Some of us are past the age-65 criteria, so standing for long periods or sitting in a vehicle for hours are not options.

4. Will we be notified when vaccines are available to our age group? Since we have online accounts at the major health care providers and a large chain pharmacy, I feel we should not have to spend hours searching for vaccine availability.

5. Regarding the Lancaster County COVID-19 website, why did it take you so long to publicly post something? This virus has been around for more than a year. Establishing a website now with little meaningful information seems to be politically motivated.

My final thought is that along comes the federal government, announcing a plan to send vaccines directly to major pharmacies. Then some television media urge people to contact those pharmacies to obtain information about vaccine availability, while these pharmacies post requests asking people to not call. Why is there no cohesive administration for something as vitally important as vaccinating against a deadly virus?

Dennis C. Lambert

Upper Leacock Township