It’s incredibly frustrating that most Lancaster County public schools are forging ahead with what I view as reckless, mask-optional policies this year.

We’ve been given every indication of how this will play out. We’ve already watched many students elsewhere across the United States go back to school without masks and be sent home almost immediately. We are watching pediatric intensive care units fill up.

Schools have been given clear masking guidance from local, state and national public health organizations. Countless local physicians have pleaded with schools to require masks. A recent Axios/Ipsos poll found that 69% of Americans support mask mandates for schools.

But most schools are instead bowing to the loudest and most disruptive members of the community — some of whom I believe are being guided by local political organizations and who are using school board meetings to fight political battles.

I do believe that some kids don’t want to wear masks, because I’ve listened to their parents claim — wildly and inaccurately — that masks are dangerous and unsafe. I’ve heard parents scream and threaten school boards over masks — with their kids in tow. Parents set the tone on masks, and I believe many of them are failing spectacularly.

But the real failure lies with our school officials, who are responsible for keeping our kids safe in the classroom and, ideally, keeping them in the classroom. I fear that our kids are going to be sent home repeatedly. Hopefully that’s the worst that happens. There is a simple, safe, effective way to help prevent illness, hospitalizations and lost days. Why won’t all of our schools do it?

Rachel Rank

Conoy Township