First of all, I would like to thank LNP | LancasterOnline and reporter Jade Campos for the article about the Brownstown post office (“Brownstown resident questions P.O. box fees,” Sept. 28).

But I also would like to call out several people for their lack of response or just plain ignoring the problem we are having here in Brownstown.

First, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey: I left three messages with your office. I’ve heard nothing back.

Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s office has been contacted by quite a few people in the borough over the past year about problems and seemingly all that office wants to do is tie everybody up doing paperwork, even though Smucker is aware of the problem. Why not have a meeting at the West Earl Township office, the local fire hall or, better yet, Conestoga Valley High School, so people can express their concerns and we can get higher-ups from the U.S. Postal Service to address the problems?

To West Earl Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz: You say you can’t do anything about the problem, but have you tried? You told me personally that it’s not your problem.

To WGAL, to which I’ve sent five emails and called once: I guess getting a bridge fixed so that it doesn’t make noise is more important than people getting their mail and medicine.

Last, to the U.S. Postal Service officials who say they’ve been looking into this: I believe that’s hogwash — and that you know it is. This is not a new problem.

This is not a hard problem to fix if someone would just do it!

Phil Boyer

Brownstown