In my view, it is unconscionable that Conestoga Valley School District Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski and the members of the school board — Todd Shertzer, Dana Mead, Philip Benigno, Idette Groff, Diane Martin, Diana Rodriguez, Michael Talley, Lisa Whitacre and Kesha Morant Williams — refuse to enact proven COVID-19 mitigation measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Children are required by law to attend school and, for most families, in-person learning is the only workable option. Therefore, I believe that our school system is knowingly and negligently exposing our children, faculty and staff, families and the community to the dangers of the ongoing pandemic.

⁠Last year at this time, when there was no highly transmissible delta variant, Conestoga Valley had more mitigation in place — masking, distancing, separate lunches and other strategies.

⁠Now, despite the news from other states that some children’s intensive care units are full; that school outbreaks are forcing students into quarantine and distanced learning; and that some teachers and students are being hospitalized and dying, our Conestoga Valley school board has foolishly not updated its mitigation policy.

⁠Students should have the freedom to learn in safety. The school board has the power to help protect students from the educational disruptions outbreaks could cause, and they should enact the CDC’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

I encourage every Conestoga Valley family to get vaccinated (if old enough to receive a shot), to have their students wear masks properly and to remain at a physical distance — for a safer and more accessible school year for all Conestoga Valley families.

M.E. Rickard

East Lampeter Township