Can someone please explain the economics of what is going on?

A $1.9 trillion aid package was just passed to help the people who have been affected by the pandemic — people who have lost their jobs, can’t afford rent, food, utilities, clothing and other basic necessities of life.

Meanwhile, immigrants without legal status are pouring over our borders and into this country. They all need food, shelter, clothing and medical care, plus many other resources. How is this financially feasible? Taxes going up? And who will pay the taxes — the people who have been unemployed and businesses that have lost income due to shutdowns and for whom the $1.9 trillion package had to be passed?

Not only that, but we are told to wear a mask, socially distance, not have large gatherings and wash our hands frequently. Our businesses have been shut down. Many of our schools are online.

Meanwhile the immigrants without legal status are still coming and that’s OK? We have no good laws covering how people are supposed to come to this country legally.

Nancy Pharoah

Manheim Township