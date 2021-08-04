USA, in my opinion, now stands for United Selfish Agitators. As proof, let us look at the millions of selfish souls who are unmasked and unvaccinated, seemingly not caring a whit for the millions who are sick or the more than 613,000 Americans who have died, so long as they can express their completely selfish “independence.”

Let us look also at our completely selfish members of Congress, who quarrel and call each other names like a bunch of petulant children. I believe they are selfishness personified.

Is there anyone anywhere who is trying to look out for the “common good”? Is there anyone anywhere who will put public service above greed? Is there anyone anywhere who thinks our country has a future as it is now?

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown