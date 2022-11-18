For about five months, our Prospect Heights neighborhood hasn’t received mail every day. We have informed delivery, which tells us what is coming, but our boxes remain empty. There was no mail Nov. 9 or Nov. 10, but we were told we were going to get mail Nov. 11, which was Veterans Day. On Nov. 12, we received some of the past mail, but the mail scheduled for that day never arrived and still hadn’t arrived as of my writing of this letter.

There was no mail Nov. 14, and on Nov. 15 we received some of the past mail but not the current mail.

I asked a U.S. Postal Service worker delivering packages to a neighbor about the situation, and he said the mail carrier was sick and that the Postal Service is short on workers.

So if the mail carrier is off for three weeks, we don’t get mail for three weeks? Is everyone else getting mail, but we aren’t?

I called the 800 number and went into the main post office, but they gave me phone numbers that are disconnected or just ring and ring.

Why are delivery areas seemingly not rotated to ensure that we all get our mail — maybe not every day, but in a timely manner?

I try to pay my bills without the necessity of mail service, but sometimes mail is the only choice — checks from the bank, new credit cards, greeting cards, taxes, etc.

Also, not everyone has a computer, so you need mail delivery to receive all of your bills. If the Postal Service needs to be bailed out, that’s OK. Deliver every other day, so we know when it’s coming, but please deliver all of our mail.

Gail Jenks

Lancaster Township