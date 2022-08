Just wondering why some Lancaster city streets were torn up last summer but are now being torn up again after they were already redone. Why can’t they do everything at one time? What a seeming waste of taxpayers’ money!

They should be able to take care of everything that is under there at one time. This would save time and money. This would also mean less disruption for those who work second or third shift and are trying to sleep during the construction.

Londa Richardson

Lancaster