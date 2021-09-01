A real story from last week. My grandson in New York tested positive for COVID-19. My daughter and son-in-law had visited him three days earlier. Both wanted to get tested after the exposure. They had to search for PCR lab testing in Lancaster. And then there were no test results after four days — that’s right, four days.

They needed to take their other son back to college, but there were still no results, so they tried to get a quick-test kit. After visiting four pharmacies, they finally found a quick-test kit available at the fifth pharmacy.

Folks, this is 18 months after this epidemic began and we still seemingly have no idea what we’re doing here in Lancaster County!

If this doesn’t argue for a county health department, nothing ever will.

P.S. The morning I wrote this, they found out that the lab my son-in-law used apparently has lost his specimen! Five days later, my daughter still hadn’t gotten the results of her test. Unbelievable!

Ted A. Maurer

West Lampeter Township