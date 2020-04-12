We live on a well-traveled highway in northern Lancaster County, a couple of miles from a convenience store in an adjacent county. Our front yard is a trash magnet. Over the past 32 years, we’ve been gifted with beverage cans, paper and plastic drinking cups, snack wrappers and bags, dirty napkins and Kleenex, soiled baby diapers, a not-so-sanitary feminine hygiene product, and most recently a used surgical dressing — all thrown from passing vehicles.

I certainly can understand why people don’t wish to carry around this kind of garbage, but I don’t understand why they think I want to have it deposited on my lawn.

Please use a trash bag until you get home. There are laws against littering, but obviously they are not adequately enforced. Please help keep our state clean.

Bud Thunberg

Bowmansville