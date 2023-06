Thank you for the great story about Mike Hojnacki that was featured on the front page of the June 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Hope & faith”).

It was a breath of fresh air when so much of the news is depressing. Mike is an example of what a good father should be. I applaud him and want him to know how inspiring his story is. May all fathers learn from his example and look to him as a good role model.

John E. Eby

East Lampeter Township