It was hard to decide if LNP was hoping for a self-fulfilling prophecy or ensuring a Joe Biden victory when it led the Sept. 27 edition by predicting unrest if Biden were to lose his bid for president (“Predicted winner: Chaos”).

In my view, this represents a direct threat to our democracy and all those who try to live their lives in peace and harmony — not to mention those who lost their lives to protect our freedom. The weak-minded and undecided now seemingly find themselves being blackmailed by their local newspaper: Just vote for Biden and all will be well.

Who could possibly want more unrest? Certainly not our elected officials, whose primary function is to protect their constituents from the harm that said unrest can, and has, created all summer.

For the better part of this tumultuous year, many of us have essentially been held hostage by hate groups and anarchists, rioting and looting under the guise of peaceful, civil protest. Their war cry continues to be “no justice, no peace,” while their intimidating actions are meant, in my view, to be a threat to true justice under the law.

LNP’s front-page prediction exposes its bias toward mob rule — creating chaos, lawlessness and disorder while attempting to polarize readers. You should be concerned with restoring the balance of justice, which has been systematically tipped by radical self-interest groups and their well-heeled backers.

The future of our nation is at risk. Please, LNP | LancasterOnline, don’t be on the wrong side of history.

Woody Gingrich

Lancaster Township