I feel it’s a huge mistake to take away Elmer Fudd’s shotgun and Yosemite Sam’s six-shooters from the children’s cartoons.

Can you imagine the trauma these kids may later experience when their parents buy them a PlayStation and video games that allow them to chop off human limbs and blow guts all over the screen?

I personally feel that violent cartoons are a good tool to prepare children for this next step.

Doug Charles

Mountville