Recent news draws a frightening contemporary parallel with the reporting on James Delle’s June 15 comment at LancasterHistory (paraphrased here by LNP | LancasterOnline) “that after the Civil War, histories were manipulated due to Reconstruction-era policy and the death of veterans with firsthand accounts of the war. Whitewashing promoted a narrative that was more appealing in the aftermath, even if it was false” (“Dig into history,” July 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

Fast forward from the end of the Civil War to today, when the Florida State Board of Education’s new standards includes the following language: “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Enslaved people in America did not feel their often-brutal oppressors were bestowing any skills they could personally benefit from!

In reality, “Enslaved men and women were beaten mercilessly, separated from loved ones arbitrarily, and, regardless of sex, treated as property in the eyes of the law,” Jennifer Hallam wrote for “Slavery and the Making of America.”

Nearly 160 years after the end of the American Civil War, the whitewashing of our past (particularly when it comes to slavery) continues. Slavery is a sad, difficult and uncomfortable part of that past. But it is part of our history and it must be taught as the dehumanizing practice that it was.

Gerald Vath

Lancaster