Voters will have distinct choices when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. As I see it, one side seeks dominance and the other pursues governance and the common good.

The recent “ReAwaken America Tour” at Spooky Nook Sports revealed that much of the Republican base has not moved on from Donald Trump and the 2020 election. Many are seemingly motivated by a view of an America dominated by narrow religious views.

According to reporting in The Atlantic magazine, Michael Flynn’s opening prayer stated, “Father God, we come to you in the name of Jesus. We’re asking you to open the eyes of President (Donald) Trump’s understanding, that he will know the time of divine intervention. He will know how to implement divine intervention. And you will surround him, Father, with none of this deep-state trash, none of this RINO trash. You surround him, people that you pick, with your own mighty hand. In the name of Jesus.”

I find that statement shocking and frightening.

Some Republican politicians want to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid — programs designed for the common good. Democrats want to preserve these programs.

Christian writer C.S. Lewis wrote that the goal of politics “should be directed to putting ‘Do as you would be done by’ into action.”

In my view, Republican messaging instills fear, grievance and exclusion (“RINO trash” and “deep-state trash”). Democrats believe that America has challenges that can be overcome through policies that enhance the well-being of all citizens and are inclusive.

Article VI of the Constitution establishes that there shall be no religious test to hold office. But when it comes to Christianity, I believe that Democrats currently uphold the values of its founders.

Patricia Thomas

Salisbury Township