Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and the two Lancaster County Republican commissioners, Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, seem unable to engage with their constituents or reply to many questions from LNP | LancasterOnline.

In my view, they are not using available federal relief funds to help our area by spending them for local needs. What about infrastructure and internet service in rural areas?

Democratic Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot is responsive and asks and answers questions. But his lone vote against two votes will never change reality.

We, the people, in Lancaster County are not represented, unless you hold certain beliefs. In my view, Republicans are pushing for a powerful form of nationalism, a disregard for human rights and a pretend need for security. Jan. 6, 2021, rallied people into a frenzy to eliminate a perceived common enemy: liberals. Republicans seem to want gender roles to be more rigid, and abortion and homosexuality to be suppressed or totally outlawed. Religion is used as a tool for manipulating public opinion. They want to suppress or eliminate labor unions; they are hostile to education, and have total disrespect for intellectuals and the arts.

Despite President Joe Biden being the clear winner in the 2020 presidential election, Smucker participated in the Big Lie, by voting Jan. 7, 2021, for Congress to reject Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.

I love my home here, and do not want Pennsylvania to become another Texas or Oklahoma. Voters hopefully will understand that democracy and freedom are at stake. The current Republican Party is all about staying in power, to force their beliefs on the rest of us.

I find their vision totally frightening, for democracy and for the future.

Mimi Shapiro

Lancaster