They say that when you have trouble, you will find out who your friends are. At 2 a.m. March 14, my wife, Patti, smelled smoke in our home. The smoke alarm went off. We called 911. In a matter of minutes, our street was full of fire engines and about 50 firefighters. Turned out something in the furnace melted and the fan was pumping the smell through the house.

Now about my new friends: These people who are trained and equipped to handle any problem came out in the middle of the night to ensure that our home and our lives were protected. They prepare for the worst, taking no chances with your life or property. I want to thank Ephrata, Lincoln and several other fire companies that responded. The kindness and concern we felt could only come from a friend.

Please help them when they raise money as they do all of this on their own, unlike paid firefighters. Our country seems to be divided but we were all one that night as I believe we are daily going about our lives. Seems to me the politicians and the news media are trying to divide us. Why?

Dave Hunt

Ephrata