During a recent heat spell, I was visited by a fellow bicyclist from south of Washington, D.C., who wanted to ride through Lancaster County.

On the first afternoon, we rode the Warwick to Ephrata trail, stopping in Lititz to get some Wilbur Buds. When we arrived back at my car and loaded our bikes onto the rack, I was greeted by a dead battery. As I tried, unsuccessfully, to open the hood, a young lady came and asked if I needed any help.

As I explained what I was trying to do, she said her husband was an auto mechanic, so perhaps she could open the hood. Within 20 seconds, she popped the hood and proceeded to show me how to do it.

My first “thank you” of the day.

Then she calmly walked over to a young man who had just driven onto the scene. She asked if he had any jumper cables and, if so, would he help us out. He did and within another few minutes my engine was running.

I offered them both a few dollars for their help, but they refused my offer. The young man said he was an off-duty State Police officer, and he was happy to help us out.

My second thanks of the day went to the young man for his help and for his service to our state.

My friend said she couldn’t believe their friendly willingness to help two complete strangers. I explained that this is Lancaster County.

That afternoon, as we sat on the balcony of my retirement community surrounded by farmland, we enjoyed a glass of wine with cheese and crackers. The only sound was the chirping of the birds. My friend took a deep breath and commented on how peaceful and relaxing this area is.

So, my final thanks goes to my friend — for reminding me how lucky I am to live in Lancaster County!

Donald Tyrrell

Manheim Township