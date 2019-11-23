I’m looking forward to the free “Day After Thanksgiving” dinner event that the Lancaster Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA is hosting. Come celebrate with us and learn about some of the upcoming events for 2020.
We will enjoy a great meal together and share with the community the work of the National Union of the Homeless, Put People First! PA and our connection to the Poor People’s Campaign: a National Call for Moral Revival.
We will have presentations about both organizations, hear from a local Lancaster faith leader in the Pennsylvania Poor People’s Campaign and have great discussions to begin a plan to organize as a community for what we should fight for at the location of the former St. Joseph Hospital, 250 College Ave.
Let’s come together, Lancaster, and “Take Back St. Joseph” by taking back the spirit of what was once that hospital. We can’t rely on those in power to fight and organize for what we need, because we, the people, only get what we are organized to take!
Join us Friday from 12:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., in the Parrot Gallery Room. The entrance is along the side of the building and parking is in the rear. If you have any questions or wish to learn more, contact us at 717-298-0562 or check out our website at putpeoplefirstpa.org. Hope to see you there.
Matthew Rosing
Lancaster