To quote Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell from Jan. 19: “The concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”

Freudian slips can be so revealing. I suspect that Republicans who appear so committed to minimizing and outright covering up their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol would have an entirely different sentiment if the white supremacists and extremists had instead been African Americans rioting, looting and desecrating our Capitol building at the direction of a Democratic president.

Absent at the start of the Jan. 6 attack was the National Guard, whose presence was so dominant in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., in the summer of 2020. An oversight? I doubt it. Prejudice, hypocrisy and dishonesty are such ugly human traits.

Steve Cooke

East Hempfield Township