I write to applaud the author of the letter “Conservatives will always oppose change,” which appeared in the April 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

The writer predicted that current efforts by conservatives to restrict the rights of Americans will fail in the long run because this nation values freedom.

A slate of Republican-endorsed candidates, whom I would describe as white Christian nationalists, seeks to take control of the Elizabethtown Area School Board in the coming election. If successful, they would join three current board members of the same ilk.

One or more of these current board members have tried to ban an award-winning young adult book (“Oppose book bans,” Feb. 1, 2022, LNP | LancasterOnline editorial); compared students wearing COVID-19 masks to victims of the Holocaust (“Shameful language,” March 1, 2022, editorial); attempted to slash the district budget by $1 million; and served as a bodyguard for extremist gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

And one of the current candidates made a thinly veiled suggestion that Elizabethtown Area School District teachers are pedophiles (“Don’t vilify teachers,” Feb. 12, 2023, editorial).

If they are elected, I believe these new board members would ban multiple books, adopt rules to marginalize LGBTQ+ students and gut the district budget.

These actions would harm students and embroil the district in costly lawsuits. The damage would be felt for years.

However, I believe that more open-minded, freedom-loving individuals ultimately would regain control of the board. They would reverse any repressive actions and make it possible for Elizabethtown Area School District students to again receive a quality education.

If I didn’t believe that, I could no longer believe in America.

Jack Lewis

Elizabethtown