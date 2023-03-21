Some people keep saying that LNP | LancasterOnline ceasing publication of “Dilbert” was wrong and complain about the press not being free.

Have you ever heard of there being consequences for your actions? You may be free to say what you want, but that does not mean that there will not or should not be a downside to doing so.

If you want to say something that is racist, bigoted or in poor taste, why are you surprised when people call you on it?

Everyone should be able to vote. The only exceptions should be those below the established voting age. Actually, everyone should be required to vote. Perhaps they might finally take an interest in what our government does.

To those who keep using “woke” as a sword against everyone else, please stop. First, most of you do not even know what the original meaning of the word was. Second, using it as a culture-war sword is just dumb. With everything you don’t like being called “woke,” the word loses any potential impact it might have had and becomes meaningless.

Be nice. The culture war is just plain stupid. No one wins. Instead, try compromising. Find reasonable standards that most everyone can live by. Stop trying to cater to the fringes. Be helpful and support your neighbors, regardless of their political or religious bent.

Finally, stop living in fear.

Jack Paris

Lititz