I am so thankful that most of the public school districts in Lancaster County have chosen to allow students and parents to have a choice on whether to wear masks.

I have always felt very privileged to live in America, where freedom was a privilege and a blessing that many others in the world did not enjoy. I have often thanked the Lord for this!

I understand this is a very complex and divisive issue, but pray that we would all choose to give respect and the freedom to make choices based on our own convictions.

Again, so very thankful for our school boards that are standing firm on giving the choice and freedom in these issues.

Karen Stoltzfus

Gordonville