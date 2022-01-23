Congratulations to LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli for a well-researched, comprehensive Jan. 16 article on the cultural divisions showing up as book banning in Lancaster County schools and throughout the country (“Book bans pick up speed here and in US”).

While our country should always encourage honest differences of opinion and debate, I believe that the issues facing school districts today go well beyond that — into the scary realm of authoritarian thought and action.

I don’t understand how people who are so quick to claim individual freedom of choice when it comes to wearing masks during a pandemic or getting vaccinated can just as quickly deny many other parents and children their freedom of choice when it comes to books in a school library or what is part of a school curriculum.

Apparently, freedom of choice is to be prized only when it is the freedom to choose what the far-right believers want us to choose. And apparently, that kind of freedom of choice is important enough that it should be promoted through any means possible, including possibly giving a false name and address when commenting about a book in an Elizabethtown Area School District library.

We should be better than that. Honest and open disagreements are part of what makes this country great. But let’s have enough respect for each other to do our research, provide our sources of information, tell the truth about what we have found, ask questions and trust those in authority to be honest with us as we are being honest with them.

And if we are elected officials in a position of public trust and responsibility, we should talk to the news media and not hang up on them.

John Hope

West Donegal Township