Apathy has runneth over in America. As I look around at the land that I love, I am sickened by those who cater to and bow to the progressive left.

The violent protests taking place across America are often encouraged by many Democratic leaders and seemingly have little to do with highlighting racial and ethnic disparities. The marches are an obvious attempt by hate-filled radicals to destroy America and freedom as we know it.

Socialist-inspired Democrats often raise their voices in a venomous hatred for President Donald Trump, and yet they are pathetically submissive when their radical colleagues display a rabid contempt for patriotism and religious freedom. Across America, activists seek to dismantle our police forces and create a chaotic lawless society that’s not sustainable. Americans must never accept this madness.

The current climate of hate in America can never erase real or perceived injustices from the past. Activists who burn our cities are not patriots. They seemingly have little knowledge of American history, and they often use violence to advance their own anti-American agenda. Destroying symbols of our past is futile and solves noting. It defies logic to actually believe that destroying statues and renaming buildings will somehow magically eradicate the past. Education is the only key to repairing America’s past.

I am thankful that my thoughts and my words are my own and that I can express them without government censorship. Freedom gives me the strength to know that I will never be subservient to radicals whose only wish is to transform America into a weaker version of socialist Venezuela.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township